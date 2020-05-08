Parents usually set curfews, not government. But Gov. Kate Brown has proposed a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants as part of her plan to gradually reopen the state’s economy.
Is the curfew necessary? Can’t customers and establishments be trusted?
Going to a restaurant or bar is not going to look like it did before the pandemic. Under the governor’s proposal, social distancing spreads to the inside of restaurants and bars. The establishments aren’t supposed to be packed. Customers will be spaced out. Servers will be wearing masks. Washing your hands before dinner will take on a whole new meaning.
Many restaurants and bars closed their doors during the pandemic or limped along with carryout orders. Social distancing could easily cut the number of customers they can serve by half. Ending food and beverage service at 10 p.m. will be another drain on business. The curfew may not make reopening worth it.
So why do it? Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s health officer and epidemiologist, gave an explanation at one of Gov. Kate Brown’s press conferences this week.
“We know that if those bars are open late into the night oftentimes people lose track of how much they are drinking,” he said. “They may not keep their physical distance as much. So as we slowly and carefully reopen we want to put that piece in place so that people can take responsibility for their actions. And as we see what’s happening in Oregon we will reexamine all the requirements on businesses.”
You know exactly what he’s talking about. There’s logic to it.
But decisions like these are judgment calls about risk. Before the pandemic, we already made the judgment as a society that people can be trusted to make a decision whether or not they can drive home after a night at the bar — with no 10 p.m. curfew. Are the dangers from COVID-19 greater than the threat of people driving drunk? The disease has killed more people in the United States than die from drunken driving in a year. Does a 10 p.m. curfew solve that problem? No. Is it a reasonable precaution to keep infections down? Maybe.
What is clear is the curfew is going to hurt bars and restaurants as they struggle to start again. If the 10 p.m. curfew stays in the governor’s plan, it should be one of the first things to be reexamined.
