A new Central Oregon Center for the Arts. A program to boost child care in Central Oregon. Advocates for children in foster care.
Which of those should get money from Deschutes County? Deschutes County County Commissioners are scheduled to take up the issue Wednesday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the decisions commissioners will be more important than ever. Should they recommit money where they have in the past? Does the pandemic change things? Should they now prioritize money toward restarting the economy or fighting the disease's spread? What do you think? Let commissioners know.
In recent years the county has received about $750,000 a year in video lottery funds. It seems almost certain the pandemic will reduce the amount. Not all the money is divided up among projects -- such as those we listed -- in which commissioners make individual decisions. The money also goes to help sustain the county's economic development loan fund, another fund the United Way has coordinated and more.
The county has given awards in the past to support groups, such as the Central Oregon Council on Aging, Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Kids Center. One of the new requests is from a nonprofit group that is seeking $30,000 to get started on a feasibility study for a Central Oregon Center for the Arts. The hope is to create a state-of-the-art facility with a theater of up to 1,200 seats, which would be large enough to host touring Broadway companies. And they hope to include a smaller space with 600 seats, rehearsal rooms, a restaurant/brew pub and parking. The building might be 92,000 square feet and cover 5 acres or more. It could cost $80 million to build. Should the commissioners give the group some money to get started?
Childcare is a persistent problem for families and the county's economic health. Deschutes County may have an unmet demand for as many as 10,000 children up to age 5. The Bend Chamber and many other groups have been trying to do something about it. The chamber's nonprofit arm, BendNEXT, has requested $10,000 from the county to support a position to help. The person in that role will administer a program to accelerate the growth of child care in the county. For instance, the goal is to have that person help create a low-interest loan program to help businesses develop childcare. About $100,000 has been raised for the position, and the request would go to provide additional funding for website development and salary costs through November 2020. Should commissioners give this cause some money?
It's not easy to decide among many worthy causes which should get limited money. You could make the difference in what gets funded and what doesn't. Check out the agenda packet for Wednesday's meeting -- deschutescountyor.iqm2.com/Citizens/ Let commissioners know what you think.
