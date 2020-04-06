The Oregon Health Authority announced it doesn't trust the reliability of some of the numbers hospitals are providing it. That's less than a week after we called on Oregon hospitals to provide more information about their capacity to respond to COVID-19.
Bad timing.
It's a must in a pandemic that government and hospitals provide accurate and complete information. The public is owed that. And if the government and hospitals falter in that responsibility, rumors, misinformation and unnecessary fear fill the gap.
The OHA provides daily information. It's good. You can see it at this website, https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
The OHA suspended reporting on Thursday, though, of hospital capacity numbers and other details. For instance, it had been providing available and total numbers of adult and pediatric ICU beds and numbers of ventilators. It had also been reporting COVID-19 admissions and COVID-19 patients on ventilators. That stopped.
It's not enough to report the new cases by county of COVID-19. Oregonians need to understand the capacity that the state has to deal with the crisis — particularly because Gov. Kate Brown announced on Saturday Oregon was sending 140 ventilators to New York. Brown would not have done that if she didn't believe it was the right move. But the sudden change in the trust the OHA has in hospitals to report reliable information could not come at a worse time. Fix it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.