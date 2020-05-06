Wall Street in New York will rebound from the pandemic. What worries us is Wall Street in Bend and the local businesses across Central Oregon.
Local businesses need your help to stay alive. Plans are being made for reopening the economy. For some businesses, it's going to come too late.
But there are ways you can help. SOS Bend just launched this week and has already brought in more than $100,000 to local businesses. It's a website that enables people to buy from businesses now when they may be closed.
It's easy to use. Go to the website sosbend.com. Look on the map for a business you need something from or would like to support. Click on it and you pledge to support the business. There's also a list of businesses, if that's easier. We know this is a shameless plug, but The Bulletin is on there, too, and also needs help.
When you make a purchase, SOS Bend will ask for your name, email address and cellphone number. SOS Bend sends that information to the merchant. The businesses will follow up with you with a gift card or store credit. One neat feature is there are live updates when people support businesses.
It's free for the businesses to participate. There are no fees -- other than the usual fees charged to merchants by processing companies for credit card or debit card purchases. SOS Bend does not participate in the financial transactions. Those are between the customer and the business.
One thing to keep in mind is that not all businesses will recover even with the help of SOS Bend. So be sensible when buying gift cards. Before the pandemic, local businesses had already been struggling to compete with online competition siphoning away customers. The shutdown may well be the end for some.
SOS Bend was created by volunteers from Bend for their community. To those designers, engineers, marketers and others, we say thank you.
Now go to sosbend.com and help save local businesses.
