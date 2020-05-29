The rights of Oregonians to worship do not vanish in a public health crisis. But the freedom of religion is not absolute.
The Supreme Court has ruled government can take necessary, temporary measures to protect the public. And preventing the spread of COVID-19 is in the government’s interest.
The problem is striking the right balance. And it’s no surprise that Deschutes County commissioners are struggling with this issue. Commissioner Patti Adair — whether you agree with her position or not — deserves credit for forcing a public debate about it in the county.
Adair proposed commissioners sign an order basically saying the county would refuse to help enforce restrictions on religion derived from executive orders from Gov. Kate Brown. Commissioners decided Thursday to take no immediate action on it. They said they wanted to review the emails and calls they have received.
County Counsel David Doyle said during the discussions signing the order would not change what happens in the county’s incorporated towns. He said he was “not sure” about what exactly it would mean for sheriff’s deputies and district attorneys, though he expressed doubt they would be impacted. The clear impact would be on the county’s staff that deal in public health and inspections of property. Presumably, they would not respond to, pass on or help investigate any complaints.
Churches in Deschutes County are not under an order from Gov. Brown to close. Faith gatherings in the county are allowed under Gov. Brown’s Phase 1 reopening up to 25 people, with social distancing. The Phase 1 guidance says exactly: “Local cultural, civic and faith gatherings are allowed for up to 25 people provided physical distancing can be in place.”
Many churches have used broadcasts or found other ways to engage and support their members. That said, there is arguably more freedom for some businesses to operate than churches. Is that fair?
We are not legal experts. But the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that courts may intervene when “a statute purporting to have been enacted to protect the public health, the public morals, or the public safety, has no real or substantial relation to those objects, or is, beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the fundamental law.” The court has also said that religion cannot be singled out. A law must be neutral and generally applied. There can be no religious gerrymander.
Do worship services get singled out unfairly in Brown’s order? We cannot answer that as a legal question. We know Adair and many others feel that way.
The other issue is if action by Deschutes County commissioners to undermine Brown’s authority is the appropriate response. Commissioner Tony DeBone brought up this point. He said he didn’t think so. There is a related case pending before the Oregon Supreme Court. An important issue in that case is Brown’s emergency declaration authority, which we don’t discuss here.
Another consideration is what an action by the county might mean for Gov. Brown allowing the county to move to a Phase 2 reopening. If county government declines to cooperate with enforcing some rules, she may be less likely to sanction the county moving to the next step. That is just speculation on our part. Gov. Brown’s office has not said that, nor implied it. It’s just another consideration.
Religion and religious freedom played a fundamental part in the formation of Oregon and the country as a whole, as Commissioner Phil Henderson said. And if it can be proven that religious conduct is being unconstitutionally targeted in Oregon, the courts should strike it down.
Should commissioners take action themselves? Tell them what you think. Email citizeninput@deschutes.org or call Commissioner Patti Adair at 541-388-6567, Commissioner Tony DeBone at 541-388-6568 or Commissioner Phil Henderson at 541-388-6569.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.