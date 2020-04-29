Bend Mayor Sally Russell and Redmond Mayor George Endicott are scheduled to begin this week holding weekly, virtual news conferences to share information about COVID-19 and their communities.
The events will be Thursdays at 11 and will be done remotely through video and audio technology. It's a strong step in keeping the public informed.
The limitation is that the events will be news media only. That's unfortunate, because other members of the public may have questions that the media won't ask. But there are ways for the public to participate. Email the mayors. Bend's address is srussell@bendoregon.gov. Redmond's is George.Endicott@ci.redmond.or.us.
They may answer you back or bring up your issue during the news conference. You can also email The Bulletin's news department at news@bendbulletin.com and they may ask your question, as well.
Local governments should be providing regular public updates on COVID-19. Take advantage of what Bend and Redmond are doing to get your questions answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.