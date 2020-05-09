Facebook deserves a big thank-you from Central Oregon for its $450,000 COVID-19 relief grant to the Crook County School District.
Laptops, cameras and new online curriculum are some of the ways students and the district will benefit. Crook County needed the help to adjust to teaching students remotely. Not every student in the district had access to a laptop or an iPad. There was a need to beef up access to the internet. Even school buses are all getting Wi-Fi. The grant money will help pay for some purchases that the district had already made and some it will make.
School buildings may still be closed in the fall. But with the grant, Crook County will be more ready.
When the data centers first came to Prineville, there was concern. Would they really bring jobs? Were Facebook and Apple getting too good a deal on taxes? Do data centers guzzle too much power and too much water? Will the companies be true, community partners or just big, corporate entities happy enough to have a good location to keep their computing power safe and cool?
The $450,000 grant from Facebook won’t settle that debate. But as The Bulletin reported, Facebook has now given the Crook County School District more than $1.1 million in various grants since 2011. And the jobs at data centers do, on average, pay well. It sure sounds like a good deal from a valued, community partner.
Thank you, Facebook.
