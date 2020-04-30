Gov. Kate Brown has not been completely consistent in her message to businesses about complying with the state’s new corporate activity tax.
She can’t be faulted terribly for that. But the state should not penalize businesses that have trouble paying the tax.
The times are unprecedented. State revenue has cratered. Personal and business income taxes make up roughly 90% of that revenue. That puts the state budget in extraordinary uncertainty just as it must marshal resources to fight COVID-19 and maintain things such as schools, roads, state police and prisons. Great need meets great revenue loss.
The state budget may go from what had been an anticipated balance of more than $1 billion to anticipated cuts of $1.8 billion. State agencies have been told to find a way to cut budgets by 8.5%.
Oregon’s corporate activity tax was billed as a tremendous boon to Oregon schools, bringing in an estimated $1 billion a year. Can businesses pay that now?
Brown has no plans apparently to suspend the tax for six months, as some businesses had asked. Last week Brown said: “We are asking people to do the best that they can. And we will not be issuing any type of penalty for this reporting period.” Then she wrote a letter to Oregon’s largest business association making two things clear. Some businesses will, in fact, be penalized if they don’t pay. Also, though, “businesses subject to the tax but owing less than $10,000 will not have to make quarterly estimated payments and will not have their CAT payment due until April 15, 2021. The previous threshold was $5,000,” as The Oregonian wrote. The Oregon Department of Revenue has even sent out emails sounding somewhat reasonable: “Businesses uncertain about their economic future due to the COVID-19 crisis, or those that have been closed during this crisis and have no ability to determine that they will owe a tax this year, won’t be penalized.”
Is that enough? The bottom line is some businesses will likely still be compelled by the state to pay penalties because they were devastated — just not destroyed — by the pandemic. That hardly seems fair.
