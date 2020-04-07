Members of the Portland City Council have put pressure on state and federal policy makers to forgive all residential and commercial rent and mortgage payments. We all know why.
But the government can't just shift the economic pain of the COVID-19 pandemic to landlords, property managers or mortgage holders. That doesn't solve anything. It simply moves the misery around.
Many residential renters and businesses get by on thin margins. The pandemic has left many renters stranded without jobs. Businesses have been forced to close or dramatically scale back. And they can't pay the rent.
Frankly, we don't believe most landlords are monsters, dreaming for an opportunity to throw their renters out in the street or shut down businesses in a global pandemic. That said, there does need to be a solution to protect renters and mortgage holders.
It's really up to the federal government to provide the support so individuals and businesses can keep making those payments — or find a balanced policy approach that doesn't single out one sector of the economy for punishment.
