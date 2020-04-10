The weather has finally crept closer to short sleeves-and-shorts temperatures, luring more and more people outside. But please, use common sense.
The Bend Whitewater Park has river surfers. All around the city runners are running and moms and dads are racing to keep up as their kids careen ahead on bikes. Dog parks seem to never slow down except when it’s raining or bone-chillingly cold.
We saw a family chalk outlines for a tennis court on a neighborhood street, set up a net and start playing.
As good as it is to see people getting out in the sunshine, the reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic are everywhere.
Playground equipment is surrounded by yellow warning tape. Signs put up by the Bend Park & Recreation District encourage people to enjoy themselves and keep in mind the need for social distancing.
Not everyone seems to be being smart about it. Nearly a dozen children were playing soccer in one park. In another, people have been holding softball practice. In both cases, it didn’t look like they were all from the same family. You have probably seen things, too, that made you wonder.
Remember what health officials are saying. On Thursday, St. Charles Health System was again streaming a live video presentation, summing up the system’s response to the crisis. The best news was perhaps twofold. Soon the hospital will be able to do COVID-19 testing on site, speeding up results from days to hours. And the hospital is now going to be able to test more people with COVID-19 symptoms.
If there was one overarching theme, though, it was social distancing remains the best weapon the community has to fight the virus and keep it from claiming more lives.
Joe Sluka, the health system’s CEO, emphasized the point again and again. And as Dr. Jeff Absalon — the system’s chief physician executive — explained, it may be at least a year before researchers have a vaccine ready.
Don’t get us wrong. We’re as stir crazy as anyone else. You should get outside and enjoy the parks. Just do it responsibly.
