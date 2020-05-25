The pandemic ambushed pretty much everyone, including college students. OSU-Cascades student Johnny Phelan is one of the many good students who are now struggling.
Phelan is set to graduate cum laude from OSU-Cascades in June with a degree in computer science. He will be honored as one of the school's distinguished students — a graduating student in each degree area is honored for "outstanding achievement in academics and contribution to their field."
But right now he is having trouble paying his bills. He lost his part-time job in March as a lab assistant at COCC because of the pandemic. And he can't find a job in software development to get his career started.
The OSU Foundation is trying to help students in financial need with Beavers Care grants. At OSU-Cascades about $61,000 has been raised from 64 donors. Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades and her spouse Lori Elkins and Doug Layman, a local businessman, together gave $25,000.
Students can apply for financial hardship scholarships and receive a share of that money. The school has been receiving 3-4 applications a day.
Johnson told us the school asks the recipients to write a letter. As you might imagine, they are compelling stories of students worried about paying their bills and their future. Phelan told us he used his to cover things such as his car payment and cell phone bill. But like most people he would rather have a job.
To give to the Beavers Care campaign, visit OSUcascades.edu/make-gift. You don't have to be a beaver.
