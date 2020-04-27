The Oregon Office of Emergency Management failed to disclose to its employees that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. The failure put employees, their families and others they interacted at risk.
People, businesses and governments are going to make mistakes trying to negotiate medical advice and warnings during the pandemic. Even state agencies such as the emergency management office, which has housed the state's central hub for managing the pandemic, will make mistakes. The agency has acknowledged it did when it failed to notify employees for weeks one of its managers was out sick and believed to have COVID-19.
Does it matter that the manager did not have a confirmed case? In this environment, not really. Does the manager's privacy matter? Yes, but this is a serious disease. Some people with underlying medical conditions have been extremely vulnerable to it. Employees surely should be informed as immediately as possible that they may been exposed, so they can act appropriately.
