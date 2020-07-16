The rules are simple enough: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. But at night in some Bend bars and restaurants, some people aren’t following those rules.
Staff are put in the role of enforcers with little authority, training or backup. If they fail, establishments face warnings, fines and possible shutdown. Some owners of businesses downtown have asked the city for more help.
The Bend City Council discussed a few options Wednesday night. They asked staff to draw up an ordinance creating a temporary 10 p.m. curfew in Bend for bars and restaurants.
Does Bend need a curfew? Is 10 p.m. the right time? Is it fair? Do business owners want it? Do residents want it?
A majority of councilors seemed inclined to support one Wednesday night. So if you have an opinion about it, now is the time to let councilors know.
To be clear, the curfew is not in effect. It couldn’t be in effect for a while. The plan as of Wednesday night was to have councilors discuss a draft ordinance at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 5. So any implementation of a curfew is more than a month away unless emergency council meetings are called and there is unanimous support for an emergency ordinance by councilors.
Bend police said at Wednesday’s meeting they will respond and can issue citations for trespass to recalcitrant patrons. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission can also yank the license of an establishment. A curfew at 10 p.m. could be a way of changing the rules to avoid having to do either or those things.
Complications abound. First of all, at least according to the briefings from the Oregon Health Authority, bars and restaurants have not been a serious source of outbreaks. Second, bars and restaurants are just trying to get back on their feet. Restricting their hours again back to 10 p.m. could kill their businesses. And would 10 p.m. mean last call for alcohol or would the doors have to close?
Bend is seeing a worrying spike in cases. If you want the city to set a curfew for bars and restaurants in response, let councilors know and tell them why. If you don’t, let councilors know and tell them why. You can email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
