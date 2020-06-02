It might be summer 2021 before summer is not haunted by a COVID-19 cloud. But working with the state, Deschutes County commissioners took a great step Monday toward easing some restrictions.
Deschutes County apparently meets the criteria Gov. Kate Brown established to open up a little more. It should be allowed to move to what’s called Phase 2 on Friday.
Commissioners and staff moved fast in the last few days to ready the county’s application and send it off. Emergency room visits for COVID-19 are low. The trend on positive tests looks good. New cases are able to be tracked to known sources.
In fact, the county meets all the criteria set out by the governor except on the percent increase in new cases. But that criteria is an either/or. The county has met the other option of a decline in the number of positive tests.
The county was already allowed to open up to Phase 1 without having the state-required number of contact tracers per population. But county staff have been able to contact trace 95% of all reported new cases within 24 hours. The county now has 12 trained staff and is hiring three more, perhaps by July 1.
Yes, Deschutes County may still be turned down. The state might have more up-to-date data than the county did that doesn’t look as good. There’s also worry that more reopening might help the spread of the virus. As we all know by now, the picture testing data gives us of the virus is foggy. It lags. People can not know they have it and spread it. And widespread testing still isn’t that widespread.
If the county is allowed to move to Phase 2, it won’t bring earth-shattering changes. It’s intended to basically ramp up slightly what has been allowed — more work in offices, gatherings up to 100 with distancing and some limited visitation to nursing homes. The change in restrictions on gatherings could be good for some churches.
County residents have been strained by the pandemic. The restrictions, jobs lost, businesses lost and uncertainty have schemed for a summer that may feel more like a struggle than something to be savored. But with the right attitude and by taking common sense precautions, it doesn’t have to be bad at all. Remember, local businesses are still limping along. They need your support. If you can’t visit them in person, there are other ways. Try ordering by phone or check out sosbend.com.
