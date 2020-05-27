The Deschutes County Commission is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday where commissioners will consider directing county staff to decline to enforce or help enforce any state restriction on the worship of God derived from an executive order of Gov. Kate Brown.
It's either a blow for freedom of worship or an attack on the governor's authority, perhaps both.
The order under consideration has two critical parts. It says:
"....Deschutes County will not undertake steps to enforce any state government restrictions, pursuant to Executive Orders of Governor Kate Brown, which restrict or impede the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Oregonians to gather together to worship God."
And it says:
"...Deschutes County employees shall not assist state agencies or state employees with enforcement of any Executive Orders of Governor Kate Brown which restrict or impede the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Oregonians to gather together to worship God."
We asked County Administrator Tom Anderson if any legal opinion or memo was prepared in support of this order by the county's legal department. We also asked if the county meant to exclude its protections for religions that do not worship God, such as Buddhism. Anderson said he would ask the legal department and commissioners to respond.
We have not yet received a response.
We also emailed Gov. Kate Brown's office and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. No response there yet, either.
The freedom of people to gather to worship during the pandemic has been a controversial topic. Churches have sued. Preventing such gatherings arguably violates Constitution protections of freedom of religion and assembly. And why can businesses remain open with social distancing but not churches? President Trump has also called on governors across the country to allow churches and places of worship to open.
Should the commissioners sign this order? Should they, instead, try to urge Brown to change the policy without the order? Should they alter the order so it includes other religions?
Tell the commissioners what you think. Email citizeninput@deschutes.org or call Commissioner Patti Adair at 541-388-6567, Commissioner Tony DeBone at 541-388-6568, or Commissioner Phil Henderson at 541-388-6569.
I appreciate you shining light on the dumb-dumbs at county. Their failure to take the basic step of obtaining a legal opinion makes my day! But sirs, they are also failing at meeting the public health metrics laid out by public health authority. The Source is reporting that they cannot identify the infection source for 50% of C19 cases. The infection rate is climbing and the county is face-planting on public health services even before they are pressured with tourist season. Call them out, please.
The Governor never ordered churches to be closed. She just prohibited gatherings of more than 25 people. Churches could figure out how to comply if they wanted to.
There's good reason for the prohibition on large gatherings. Large groups of people in an enclosed indoor space, all breathing the same air for an extended period of time, and expelling droplets by singing, have caused "super spreader" events. The Supreme Court established the quarantine authority of State governments a long time ago; no rights are absolute.
The state allowed Deschutes County to reopen despite not meeting all the criteria, and now they turn around and snub the state for a small minority of churchgoers. I don't have faith the that commissioners are operating with caution or a deep knowledge of the situation.
(Also, a church is NOT a business. The comparison is not one-to-one w/ regards to reopening)
