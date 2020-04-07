Some county health officials in Oregon have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been unable to carry out a vital task --- tracing and monitoring people who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients.
The Oregon Health Authority responded the only way it really could -- by relaxing its requirements for case investigations. It's unfortunate, because those investigations and the monitoring are critical to help control the disease's spread.
In Deschutes County, there are actually two bits of good news. The first: The county's public health officials have continued to do case investigations of the contacts of every infected person. And second, Jill Johnson, the county's supervisor for communicable disease programs, says the people that they contact have been eager to do what they can to arrest the disease's spread.
Some communicable diseases are deemed what the state calls "reportable." That means when a person tests positive for the disease, public health officials are notified through the state's secure reporting system. For some diseases, the reporting is almost as soon as the test results are in. For others, it's within 24 hours. The list of reportable diseases includes things such as measles, pertussis, salmonella and various sexually transmitted diseases. Also on the list now is is COVID-19.
Johnson said the reporting window for COVID-19 is 24 hours, though her office is notified almost immediately. Then, as soon as they can, her staff reach out to the patient to trace back their contacts. Special attention is paid to people who have been within six feet for an hour or more with the patient. Originally the guidelines from the state were to trace back to when the symptoms started. But as we now know, people can transmit the disease before they show symptoms. So public health staff at the county go back further -- two days before onset of the symptoms.
Johnson told us Tuesday morning that all 40 confirmed cases in Deschutes County have been investigated. Some people that they have monitored have already gone through the 14-day period and are no longer being phoned. She didn't have the number right at her fingertips of how many people the county was monitoring now, but she said she believed it was about 25.
When public health officials reach out to these contacts, they provide a lot of information. They tell them what symptoms to watch for -- things such as coughing, shortness of breath and fever. Staff urges them to stay at home as much as possible. If a person feels sick, they give instructions on how to safely access health care, without possibly infecting anyone else.
Johnson said those conversations generally go very well. Over time, they get to know the people a little bit. And the contacts seem to appreciate someone is watching over them.
It's not hard to convince people they call to be extra careful about practicing social distancing and staying home, Johnson said. There is a sense of responsibility to not put other people at risk, especially the more vulnerable. Maybe we should expect that people react that way. It's reassuring, nonetheless.
The Oregon Health Authority didn't really have much choice but to relax guidelines for case investigations if some counties were incapable of keeping up. That inability is surely, though, one of many response and capacity issues state and local officials will need to review when things return closer to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.