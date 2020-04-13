Ever wonder why there seems to be a steady creep toward less parking?
For some time, parking in Bend has been shifting that way. Travel to most bigger cities and there's a lot of driving around looking for a spot. It's also almost a certainty that you will have to pay. In Bend, that's newer territory.
Some of the shift is driven by efforts to get people out of cars. Some of the shift is driven by the idea that less parking makes more precious land available for housing or businesses. And the state is giving those ideas a push.
House Bill 2001 from the 2019 session required all Oregon cities to provide more flexible housing options to help with the state's housing crisis. For instance, cities of a population of more than 25,000 must allow duplexes to be allowed on each lot that allows detached single-family dwellings. And they must also allow triplexes, fourplexes, cottage clusters, and townhouses in areas zoned to allow detached single-family dwellings.
The change may be an important tool in creating new needed housing options. Parking, though, has been a contentious debate in the rules being developed for the law. In fact, the proposal has been that the model code should require no off-street parking for duplexes -- perhaps making it harder for everyone to find a place to park. Bend currently requires a bit more parking than the proposal: one off-street parking spot per bedroom unit, though that can be reduced by the availability of on-street parking.
Changes like the proposal make it even more important that Bend move ahead with developing its plans for some sort of parking program to reduce any impact on neighborhoods.
