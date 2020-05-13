For the first time, the U.S. Supreme Court has been allowing people to hear the court's oral arguments live.
The court's proceedings have long been recorded, since 1955. But up until 2010 the release of each year's recordings were delayed for months. The change to live, real-time audio should have happened long ago. It's a needed embrace of transparency. For the public, listening can be a fascinating civics lesson.
We wondered what courts in Oregon do. The good news is that many of them recently have tried to make their proceedings more open to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let's start local. The circuit court for Crook and Jefferson counties began streaming court hearings in April, through the videoconferencing platform Webex. Many but not all hearings are streamed. For instance, some cases that involve a juvenile or a restraining order are not streamed. Those proceedings are still open to the public, just not broadcast.
Amy Bonkosky, the trial court administrator for Crook/Jefferson, said during a streamed meeting a judge and a court clerk are in the courtroom -- practicing social distancing. The other parties appear remotely and the public can tune in to watch. She said Wednesday later this week a judge may appear remotely. Overall there have been some technological hiccups, she said, as everybody learns the system. But it works.
Deschutes County has not had similar success. The initial tests with remote video hearings did not go well. Jeff Hall, the trial court administrator for Deschutes County, told us at some point, the county "will join the other courts that are successfully conducting some hearings using video."
The public can also watch the livestream of the Oregon Supreme Court and the Oregon Court of Appeals. The Oregon Supreme Court began streaming in 2011. The Court of Appeals just began in May.
If you want to see a circuit court hearing, follow this link www.courts.oregon.gov/services/online/Pages/live-stream.aspx The link for the Oregon Supreme Court and Court of Appeals is www.courts.oregon.gov/courts/appellate/media/Pages/webcasting.aspx
The Oregon Constitution clearly directs that the state's court must be open to the public: "No court shall be secret, but justice shall be administered, openly and without purchase...." The courts that have adopted the new procedures should continue to make their courts more accessible when COVID-19 wanes.
