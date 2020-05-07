To be eligible to run for Bend City Council, candidates must gather up 150 signatures. That doesn’t make much sense in the COVID-19 pandemic.
A candidate going door to door or trying to flag people down for signatures is ridiculous right now. And that’s even if — as we all hope — restrictions can be sensibly eased.
City Manager Eric King asked councilors Wednesday night if they felt like the requirement should be changed.
They said yes, so it’s likely staff will bring a proposal to change that requirement to council soon.
Should the city nix it entirely? Reduce it? Change it temporarily? Should there be a substantial fee to run?
As Councilor Chris Piper pointed out, the good thing about the requirement is it compels candidates to show they have support within the community. It puts them in contact with voters. Councilor Barb Campbell said if it’s dangerous for people to get 150 signatures, it really doesn’t make it OK to ask for only 100 or 75 during the pandemic. Councilor Justin Livingston said he found it easier to run for Congress than run for council. Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell cautioned against jacking up a fee that would become a barrier, inhibiting people from running.
Mayor Sally Russell and Councilor Bill Moseley said they felt any change that got rid of the signature requirement should be temporary — for the pandemic. Other councilors agreed and so do we.
