Oregon's campaign finance system has no limits. But when nursing home company Avamere Health Services gave a $20,000 contribution to one of Gov. Kate Brown's political action committees, it was big enough to get noticed.
First of all, Brown is not running for political office. Almost half of the state's deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic have been in nursing homes. And the state's slow release of data about how the pandemic spread in nursing homes has raised questions.
This is, of course, just another episode in the debate of money and politics in Oregon. Does money have too much influence? Does money buy influence? If not, what does it buy? And does Oregon need to impose limits
What did Avamere get for its money? We can't know that for sure. Nobody admits there was any quid pro quo.
The Oregonian reported: Brad Litle , head of Avamere’s skilled nursing facility division, said no one had a conversation with anyone in the governor's office about reporting COVID-19 data and the payment was for a commitment made before the pandemic. "There has never been a request for anything in return for the commitment," he wrote.
Thomas Wheatley, a political consultant with the governor’s political action, told The Oregonian that Avamere made the pledge for the $20,000 last fall. He said Brown “ceased political fundraising activities on the day the first COVID-19 presumptive positive case was announced. That was Feb. 28.”
And then he added: "Contributions to her political committee have zero bearing on policy decisions.” He said the money will go “to communicate directly with the public, to support her priorities on the ballot and to support progressive candidates who share her values.” So, in fact, it will bear on policy decisions, because the money will support candidates who generally share her policies.
We don't know that most politicians dramatically change their positions based on campaign donations. But money can help buy access. If Avamere or any other business is having policy issues with the government, it would seem likely that politicians or their staff would be more willing to take a call or respond to an email, if they had received a big fat check in the mail. Right? The benefit of Oregon's campaign finance disclosure system, at least, is that it's easy to find out who is giving money to who.
We'll, Bull Ed Board, while you're going down this road of "what if" , why don't you look into Walden's take from Big Pharma and their access. Do some investigating for a change.
