Walk into the supermarket or a bar or restaurant in Bend, and some people are not wearing masks. We don’t know how often employees walk up to customers and ask them to comply with the governor’s order and get a refusal.
It has apparently happened. But we do know Bend Police say businesses have not been calling the police complaining about customers not wearing masks. “We are not getting those calls,” interim Bend Police Chief Paul Kansky said Thursday.
That raises some curious questions about Bend’s newly adopted civil penalty for not wearing masks. How effective can it be?
There are things to like about the new civil infraction. It gives police in Bend another tool. It’s still a fine, but it is a non-criminal fine. The other option under state law is a Class C misdemeanor. The new fine was set by councilors at $100 for the first offense, $250 for the second and $500 for the third. Being out with your dog without a leash in public can cost you more than that, at least compared to the first mask offense.
Sometimes, the benefit of a penalty like this new civil infraction is not from the actual enforcement. There’s a blip of publicity about it. Businesses can also put up signs about Bend’s special mask law. Those things alone can encourage more people to comply with mask regulations and keep more people healthy. So the success of the infraction may not be related at all to how many tickets are written.
It’s no secret why businesses don’t want to be the mask enforcers. It puts staff in an uncomfortable position with customers. It would not necessarily be the viral video a business would want. But businesses do comply with food safety laws to protect public health. And bars and restaurants refuse serving more alcohol to people who appear intoxicated to protect public health. Perhaps there will and should be a point where they do take a more direct approach.
Sick of all this? Sick of the pandemic? So are we. Do your small part to help fight it and wear your mask. In Bend, wearing a mask could now save you some money, too.
