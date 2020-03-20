Bend City Councilors pulled the $190 million transportation bond from the May ballot.
It seemed an inevitable move with the new coronavirus creating so much uncertainty in the economy. And it is just one of many important government, business and personal plans put on hold or cancelled.
Wednesday's council meeting was very unusual. Mayor Sally Russell was the only councilor in the room, along with a handful of staff. The other councilors joined by phone. We should note there was a welcome sliver of relief to the somber mood when some councilors sang "Happy Birthday" to City Manager Eric King. They would, though, make a poor barbershop quartet, as Councilor Bill Moseley put it.
As for the bond, Bend's transportation are not going away. Once things get back closer to normal, trains are still going to back up traffic on Reed Market Road. A bridge over that for vehicles would sure help. Other intersections and roads need fixes, as well. And there are opportunities to make it easier for more people to bike, walk and take the bus. That will make it easier for everyone that drives to drive.
A bond is one of the best ways to pay for all that. A bond spreads out the cost. And voters get to decide if they want it or not.
But the simple fact is new taxes do not make sense when the economy is in turmoil. In contrast to what was happening in Bend consider the astonishing request from state Sen. Kathleen Taylor, a Democrat from southeast Portland. She tried to persuade this week Gov. Kate Brown's advisers to push Oregon’s congressional delegation to push the Trump administration to scale back the 2017 federal tax cut.
Now is not the time to increase taxes. Oregonians are bending because of the coronavirus. We don't need our elected leaders to shove Oregonians to break.
