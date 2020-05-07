When school buildings closed and remote teaching became the best option, Bend-La Pine Schools was in a better position than many school districts across the country.
But it still had to scramble. And rather than wait for perfection, the district did the smart thing for its 18,400 students and aimed for progress.
Bend began with an edge. It already distributes iPads to students from the third grade on up. With school buildings effectively shut down, iPads are a great way for teachers and students to communicate and learn. Of course, it’s not perfect. One tool that can make it better is the district use of the Cisco video-conferencing program Webex so teachers and students can interact live. Webex enables the district only to allow authorized people to participate in video chats. That means there don’t have to be any of those untoward and unwanted interruptions that you may have heard about.
As an aside, the Bend City Council has also started using Webex for its meetings. But it still needs to work out a way for the public to participate live.
The school district knew, despite the iPads, it still had a problem. Not every student has the internet at home. How could the district bridge that gap?
BendBroadband stepped up in April offering free broadband access for 60 days for low-income families with children or college students. TDS Telecommunications LLC, the company that owns BendBroadband, told us about 200 families in Bend took advantage of it and another 200 families in Redmond. Across all of its markets, about 3,000 families are participating. Well done.
Bend-La Pine staff knew some families wouldn’t have that option or would still need help. Wi-Fi hot spots, which use cellular phone signals to provide local Wi-Fi, could be the answer. Ben Hansen, the district’s director of information technology, actually got in his car with his wife to test various models and signal strength. They drove for three hours all across the district, through Bend, La Pine and Sunriver.
The district got its first order from T-Mobile on April 20 and distributed about 200 of them as quickly as it could to families in need. It’s been a success.
The good thing about the deal with T-Mobile for the district is that the data plan is unlimited for $20 a month per unit. The district can activate or deactivate them as it chooses and not pay for service it doesn’t need.
All the work the district has done to quickly bridge the digital divide is just what needed to happen. Hansen said the district has already had discussions about ensuring internet access continues.
Frankly, we probably don’t need to give the district a nudge. But whenever the pandemic is over, the district should continue to do what it can to ensure that students are not left on the wrong side of the digital divide.
