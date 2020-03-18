By MICHAEL KOHN • The Bulletin
There were no tumbleweeds, but downtown Bend on Tuesday had the air of an Old West ghost town.
Most shops and restaurants had closed or were limiting operations. Pedestrians were few, and traffic was eerily light despite the sunny weather and warm temperatures. There were occasional signs of life — a couple walking their dog, a jogger, a father with his daughter who can’t go to school because of class closures — but downtown was largely devoid of its usual bustling action.
Restrictions imposed by Gov. Kate Brown on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic — restaurants and bars must close to dine-in business for four weeks — hit hard in downtown Bend, usually bustling with commerce and activity on a midweek day in March. Restaurants are only allowed to do takeout and delivery business.
A handful of restaurants and cafes were open. Many shops had closed, and those that stayed open were largely empty.
Gerald Hannon, a financial adviser for Wells Fargo in Bend, normally takes his lunch in one of the restaurants downtown. On Tuesday he bought a meal at Pizza Mondo and was carrying it back to his office.
“This is a pretty friendly town. But we are encouraged to keep our distance. It’s weird,” said Hannon. “It seems a little off to me, but we’ll get through it.”
Hannon called Brown’s measures “extreme” and worried they could cripple local businesses.
“It’s hard and it’s going to have an impact on people. I hope we get to the bottom of it sooner rather than later,” he said.
Down the road at Pizza Mondo, in business downtown for 21 years, the door was open but all the chairs were stacked on the tables to prevent customers from sitting down. No more than 10 customers are allowed to be in the restaurant at any given time, said owner Cliff Triplett.
With Bend residents staying away from downtown, Triplett said the number of walk-in customers has been cut in half, although the number of deliveries has remained steady.
“We have been slipping a little, but we have been able to tread water with our delivery and pickup business,” said Triplett. “We are taking it day-by-day while keeping all our employees’ livelihoods in mind.”
Triplett said his business is prepared to close for the safety of the employees and customers if that order is passed down from Salem.
Other business owners said the economic impact is already being felt. Sterling McCord, owner of Bend Electric Bikes in downtown, said some staff had already voluntarily laid themselves off and others are seeing reduced hours.
At Sunriver Brewing’s Galveston location, operations manager Brandon Ehrlich said the business is waiving employee hourly requirements to qualify for medical and dental benefits.
“We’re just trying to be transparent and flexible,” he said. “Our intention is to keep everyone. We’re talking about a variety of options, but right now, it’s only day one.”
South of downtown, the Box Factory was similarly quiet, with plenty of parking and few people walking about during lunchtime.
“It’s not business as usual,” said Dan McCoy, owner of Avid Cider Co., an anchor business in the Box Factory. “Everyone is hunkering down and being cautious.”
Staff at Avid had already taken hygienic precautions, such as switching from glasses to single-use cups, getting rid of the self-serve water station and closing down the self-serve popcorn machine.
With the restrictions in place to keep patrons from lingering indoors together, McCoy was focused on promoting drink specials that can be taken away. His lunch hour was spent taking pictures of cider cans to post online.
Without a steady stream of walk-ins, McCoy hopes his regular patrons will still visit the drinking establishment to take home their favorite beverages. He is also encouraging locals to support small businesses when jobs are on the line.
“We rely on our regulars. We rely on tourists coming to town. So we need to focus on the parts of the business that we can still offer. We hope we have enough fans to swing by to keep these doors open,” said McCoy.
McCoy also said while people need to be mindful of their health, he doesn’t want his regular customers to be too isolated. He is encouraging patrons to stop by the Box Factory to take a meal from a food truck, as a way to encourage people to get outside.
“Life is still going to go on,” said McCoy. “You can’t be too holed up. You have to get out of your house. That’s important.”
Nearby downtown at Harmon Park, Mike Soma was drinking coffee with his dog, Snoop.
“It’s a very uneasy time,” said Soma. “It almost feels like an episode of the ‘Twilight Zone.’”
Soma lived in Bend until 2010, when the financial collapse drove the contractor out of business. Ever since, he’s resided in Massachusetts, in the town where he grew up.
Soma left on vacation two weeks ago, and it’s been a “soulful” trip across the country back to Bend.
“Bend is a great place to be, when the economy is good,” he said. “I have a lot of sympathy for the people who are here now. I don’t know how this is going to go. It’s very sad.”
