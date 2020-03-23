A Bend chiropractor has entered into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Justice to not make false claims about coronavirus after a complaint was received on the DOJ's consumer tipline.
Sandra Johnson on Monday signed a settlement letter that prevents her clinic, Bend NSA, from making claims that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A tipster called to report that Johnson was using signs to make false claims about cures for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmundson.
The agreement stipulates Johnson must not make any promotional claims regarding products that refer to coronavirus or COVID-19, nor advertise or sell dietary supplements used in the diagnosis, cure or prevention of a disease in humans without "competent and reliable scientific evidence."
The settlement agreement is expected to be filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Once that happens, if Johnson does not follow its provisions, she could face fines or contempt of court penalties.
Reached by phone, Johnson said, "I have no comment," before the line went dead.
