Central Oregon medical clinics are using telemedicine calls and video chats with patients to increase social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The technology has been around for a while, but many more clinics and healthcare providers in Central Oregon just this week began to offer the service. Patients experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath in the past seven days can call in and see a doctor without risking exposure to other patients or healthcare practitioners.
"It's a real time encounter," said Dr. Russell Massine, Summit Medical Group Oregon chief physician executive. "We are preemptively asking our medically fragile patients, those who are over 60, to transition from an office visit to this to minimize their exposure."
Tapping into the telemed technology will allow doctors to continue their care between the physician and patient, Massine said. All the patient needs is access to a reliable internet connection and the software from their medical provider. All privacy laws can be enforced using this system, Massine said.
As the virus spreads, more patients can be seen this way, which protects healthcare workers and doesn't expose the elderly to the virus, said Mark Lovgren, Oregon Health & Science University director of telehealth services. The OHSU program is open to anyone for a fee of $49. And at Summit, the telemed program is covered by health insurance and is identical to face-to-face visits.
"It's a great option for patients who live in rural communities," Lovgren said. "It's based out of our emergency medicine program."
Already healthcare centers are establishing triage centers outside their facilities as a way to curtail and contain the virus. How that contact is being made, however, changes daily.
At most healthcare clinics patients with a broadband connection can see a provider, get their prescription ordered and be triaged for signs of the COVID-19 virus that has infected nearly 100 people in Oregon and more than 14,600 in the United States.
"The goal of the program is to provide care to people who can't get to a doctor or to determine if they need to go to an urgent care center or an emergency room," Lovgren said.
Because seasonal flu is still making the rounds and allergy season is starting, many health centers are inundated with patients with similar symptoms to COVID-19, Massine said. Telemedicine has been used for a while by specialists or by patients with chronic medical issues.
"Right now, if you're feeling ill, it is still much more likely to be a cold, or the flu rather than the coronavirus," Massine said in a prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.