Five of Central Oregon’s six school districts say they will make facial coverings intended to curb the spread of coronavirus optional when the state lifts its indoor-mask mandate on March 31.
But Redmond School Board members are seeking to take the changes a step further.
Board members are proposing a resolution that would, if passed, take pandemic mitigation from the district’s control and place it in the hands of parents or guardians. The resolution will be the subject of a virtual special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The resolution would direct the superintendent and district to create an “Omicron COVID plan taking into account recommendations from state, federal and local authorities that affords parents/guardians the ability to direct the use or non-use of masks, face Shields, vaccinations, or other COVID-19 mitigation strategies for their student(s),” according to district documents.
And if passed, the district would have two days to plan for any changes.
However, the proposed resolution states that the board “recognizes that COVID is a fluid and endemic virus and reserves the right to return to, adjust and modify this resolution if needed for the preservation of public confidence and trust.”
Other districts say they will continue to support student and staff mask wearing in schools once statewide mask rules end.
Some said they are still making preparations for how schools will operate when masks come off, particularly for unvaccinated students who contract the virus. Every school district except the Sisters School District — which did not respond to two emails requesting comment — said it will consult either state or federal health for guidance, or local health agencies, moving forward.
Bend-La Pine Schools said students will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks.
A spokesperson pointed to state and federal public health guidance for quarantining unvaccinated students and staff, saying “(s)tudents and staff returning on Day 6 of their quarantine or isolation will continue to be required to wear a well-fitted mask for days 6-10 of their quarantine/isolation.”
The Redmond School District said that families are “encouraged to make their own masking decisions.”
A spokesperson said the district will also follow the state’s guidance for unvaccinated students and staff, noting that “students and staff who test positive for COVID will have to isolate for five days or longer if their symptoms persist.”
The Crook County School District said it is coordinating with the county’s health department to make post-mask-mandate plans.
The Jefferson County School District said it is still working on its mask rules for unvaccinated students and staff who contract the virus. The Culver School District said its plan is still being “flushed out,” adding that district officials are meeting this week to discuss it.
None of the districts plans to ban mask-wearing in schools, they said.
(1) comment
“recognizes that COVID is a fluid and endemic virus and reserves the right to return to, adjust and modify this resolution if needed for the preservation of public confidence and trust.”
Do they have an attorney? Why are they reserving rights provided to them by statute? Ayi yiyi.
