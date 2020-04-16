Dirty Half Marathon canceled
The Dirty Half Marathon, scheduled for June 14, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a Thursday news release.
The Dirty Half was the first trail race in Central Oregon, and acts as a major fundraiser for local nonprofit Deschutes Land Trust, which conserves land in Central Oregon.
This would have been the Dirty Half’s 19th year. The race is typically held on the forested singletrack of the Phil’s Trail network west of Bend.
The Dirty Half will return in June 2021, according to the release.
Registered racers will receive an email with donation and refund options from race organizer Superfit Productions.
For more information, visit www.footzonebend.com.
— Bulletin staff report
