The Deschutes Public Library system has announced plans to slowly re-open its six branches, but doesn't have an exact date for when patrons can enter buildings .
On May 26 and 30, patrons can drop-off library materials at all six libraries during specific hours, according to a library press release. Materials can be dropped-off at Bend and Redmond's libraries from from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and at La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver's libraries from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Starting June 2, those who had items on hold before the libraries closed in March can pick up those materials curbside, the press release stated. Materials can be picked up at the exact same times and dates as the drop-off schedule listed above.
The library system's director, Todd Dunkelberg, and the library board will determine with local health and government officials when the library buildings will be open for patrons, the release stated. When that happens, the libraries will initially be open fewer hours , and only limited services will be available, such as browsing for materials and picking up items.
If you have questions on the library system's re-opening plans, call or text (541) 617-0776.
