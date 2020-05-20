The Deschutes National Forest announced Wednesday it is reopening most of its day-use sites and boat ramps before Memorial Day weekend.
The national forest closed the sites March 27 to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order directing Oregonians to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Sites started to reopen Wednesday, said Jean Nelson-Dean, public affairs officer for the Deschutes National Forest. But some sites that still have hazardous trees or significant snow will remain closed, Nelson-Dean said.
The sites reopening to the public will not have regularly cleaned or maintained restrooms and will not have garbage services.
“There is not any service that is going to be provided,” Nelson-Dean said. “We are asking people to recreate responsibility and be somewhat self-sufficient.”
Campgrounds are not included in the reopening this week. Nelson-Dean said some of the campgrounds could open in June, and others would continue to open throughout the summer. Staffers need time to address safety issues and get campground hosts and services in place, Nelson-Dean said.
The specific status of each campground, day-use site and boat ramp can be found on the national forest’s website, www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home. Their status will be updated daily.
As people start using the day-use sites and boat ramps, the national forest is asking people to take precautions due to the virus.
People should maintain at least a six-foot distance from others, alert other trail users of their presence and step aside to let others pass and pack out trash and belongings that were brought in.
People are encouraged to bring toilet paper and bury human waste at least 8 inches deep to protect other visitors and wildlife as services resume in the area.
