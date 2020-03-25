The Deschutes National Forest will close its campgrounds through May 8 in response to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's stay-at-home order.
Day use areas, including trailheads, will remain accessible, however restroom facilities will not be serviced, he Forest Service announced Wednesday.
"The Forest Service encourages the public to follow the governor’s executive order for the state of Oregon," a statement reads. "The executive order says to stay home and to not travel for recreational purposes."
Deschutes National Forest offices are now conducting public business by phone, email, or through web-based transactions.
The Forest Service said it would open campgrounds when the order is lifted.
