Ruth Reid founded Bend’s first high school

The Reid School, named for educator Ruth Reid, was built in 1914. The downtown Bend school, shown below and at right, is the current home of the Deschutes Historical Museum.

The Deschutes Historical Museum will close to the public until March 31 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Museum programs for March and April have been postponed, including History Pub at McMenamins Old St. Francis Pub.

Museum staff will be available to accept research requests and photograph and book orders via email at info@deschuteshistory.org or by phone at 541-389-1813.

