The Deschutes Historical Museum will close to the public until March 31 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Museum programs for March and April have been postponed, including History Pub at McMenamins Old St. Francis Pub.
Museum staff will be available to accept research requests and photograph and book orders via email at info@deschuteshistory.org or by phone at 541-389-1813.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.