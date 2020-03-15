The Deschutes Public Library system plans to close all branches at 7 p.m. Monday until at least April 1 due to mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in Central Oregon.
"This is not a decision we take lightly," said library director Todd Dunkelberg in a statement. "Following discussions with regional health authorities, we feel this is the best and most proactive step to take to ensure we are doing our part to support our first responders and local medical community while protecting our region’s medically vulnerable populations."
Deschutes Public Library system will continue offering free online resources accessible from anywhere with an internet connection. Digital offerings include eBooks and audio books, streaming movies and television shows, digital magazines and music, information databases, and more. The library system also plans to increase its collection of digital materials, such as eBooks and digital audiobooks, during this time. Visit www.deschuteslibrary.org/books/downloads for more information about digital resources.
During the closure, library staff will provide online tutorials on how to access the digital resources. Select programs that were planned at libraries will livestream on Facebook.
Story time videos for young children will be available beginning March 18 on the library’s kids’ page.
Library staff will be available by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
