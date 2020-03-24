In compliance with Gov. Kate Brown's executive orders, the Deschutes Land Trust announced Tuesday that it will be immediately closing its preserves and all associated trails, trailheads and parking areas to the public.
Areas affected include Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, the Metolius Preserve and Whychus Canyon Preserve.
The closures will continue until further notice.
"We recognize that the public wants to get out to explore and experience nature, particularly at a time when many of us are feeling cooped up at home. However, in light of this unprecedented public health emergency, we concluded it was important to close public access,” said Brad Chalfant, executive director of the Deschutes Land Trust, in a press release.
The Deschutes Land Trust has conserved 9,115 acres throughout Central Oregon for wildlife, scenic views and local communities.
