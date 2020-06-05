Deschutes and Jefferson counties were approved for Phase 2 reopening starting Saturday.
Gov. Kate Brown's office informed county commissioners Friday before announcing the reopening approvals.
Phase 2 reopenings further ease restrictions initially implemented by Brown in March to slow the spread of coronavirus. Most Oregon counties were approved to enter Phase 1 on May 15 and had to wait 21 days, without seeing signs of trouble, before being allowed to move into Phase 2.
The looser Phase 2 rules allow indoor gatherings generally limited to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100 people. Churches and other civic organizations can welcome up to 250 people, depending on occupancy size, sanitation protocols and the ability to keep people apart.
Major changes include allowing restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight and increasing capacity with outdoor seating. Bowling alleys, movie theaters and and swimming pools can also operate with appropriate safety measures.
This article will be updated.
