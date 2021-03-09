Gov. Kate Brown will officially announce new risk levels later Tuesday to go into effect Friday.
Based on data released beforehand, Deschutes and Crook counties have dropped their cases per 100,000 residents below 100.
That should move them into the moderate risk category beginning Friday.
Under moderate risk, indoor dining, entertainment and recreational centers can go to 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
Indoor gatherings can go up to eight people and outdoor gatherings to 10 people. Stores and malls can increase capacity of shoppers to 75%, however curbside pickup is still preferred.
This article will be updated.
(1) comment
So Kate says its now okay to kill grandma. Thank for nothing, Brown. Took my job by closing too soon, now taking my grandma by opening too early.
