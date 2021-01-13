County health officials are drafting plans on how best to reach 19.6% of the Deschutes County population who are 65 and older and the estimated 3,700 educators and staff who will now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday, the state announced it would follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to expand the vaccination to teachers, staff and those older than 65 who are not living in a residential living facility. The federal government said it will release its full reserve of vaccines to the states, rather than holding some doses back, to begin the process of vaccinating child care providers, early learning and kindergarten through 12th-grade educators and staff.
The vaccinations are scheduled to start Jan. 23, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
To date, about 1,450 doses have been injected into the arms of Deschutes County health care personnel from primary care, dental, vision, physical therapy, veterinary, mental health, counseling and treatment centers, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.
“We are excited about the opportunity to move into vaccinating more groups as vaccine supplies allow,” Emerson said in an email.
The county received 1,000 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine to support vaccine clinics through the week, Emerson said. Each week the county learns what its allotment will be for delivery on Wednesday, she said.
The county has an online sign-up system for employers in these first groups to use for their employees, who then come to the county’s vaccine clinic for a shot. As more vaccines arrive and become more available to a wider swath of the public, the county will rely upon its medical partners to help vaccinate more people, she said.
“The limiting factor is the number of vaccines that we’re receiving,” Emerson said. “We’re able to administer all the vaccines we receive in a week. As supply increases, we can increase our vaccinations using a combination of larger venues and other health care providers.
“It’s been a team effort.”
Mosaic Medical is one of the county’s partners and will continue to coordinate with county health officials to assist in the vaccination process, said Richard Bennett, Mosaic Medical chief clinical integration officer.
“We will continue to focus on outreach to vulnerable populations, and are committed to doing our part to help our region achieve equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution,” Bennett said. “We look forward to beginning the process of reaching out to our patients to begin scheduling their vaccine appointments.”
With the schools and the 65-plus population, the county urges everyone to check its website, www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine for updated information on how to obtain a vaccine.
