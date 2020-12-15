Deschutes County will remain in the extreme risk category until after Christmas, a county official revealed Tuesday morning.
"We got notification today that our risk level is staying right where we're at for another two weeks," said Deschutes County Commissioner Tony Debone. "We're seeing our cases flattening out; hopefully it will stay that way and go down. It's day by day watching the numbers."
On Monday, Deschutes County reported 43 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death, an 80-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died at his home, according to the Oregon Health Authority. He was Oregon’s 1,158th COVID-19 death and the 18th person to die from the virus in Deschutes County.
At the beginning of December, Gov. Kate Brown announced new metrics for rating a county's risk of COVID-19. She placed 25 of the 36 counties in the extreme risk category. Tuesday morning Gov.Brown updated the list adding four more counties to the extreme risk level effective Friday through New Years Eve.
Under the extreme-risk limit, gatherings are limited to six people from no more than two households, indoor dining was banned, gyms closed and stores can remain open but at 50% capacity.
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks, according to the governor's statement
The counties in the extreme risk category include: Baker, Benton (moved from high risk), Clackamas, Clatsop (moved from high risk), Columbia, Coos (moved from high risk), Crook, Curry (moved from high risk), Deschutes, Douglas, Hood River, Jackson,Jefferson,Josephine,Klamath,Lane, Lincoln (moved from high risk), Linn, Malheur, Marion Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook (moved from moderate risk), Umatilla, Union,Wasco, Washington and Yamhill.
