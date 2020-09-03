COVID-19 case counts are low enough in Deschutes County that all students in grades K-3 could return to classes right away. As of last school year, that's 7,633 public students.
But Deschutes County's three public school districts — Bend-La Pine, Redmond and Sisters — will keep K-3 students in online distance learning until late September or even mid-October. District administrators fear that if they bring younger students back into the classroom, a COVID-19 spike could send them right back to learning at home.
"We're concerned about the yo-yo effect," said Curt Scholl, superintendent for the Sisters School District.
Labor Day weekend could result in a major bump in local COVID-19 cases due to tourists, just as it did after the Fourth of July weekend. This makes Redmond Superintendent Charan Cline nervous.
"So far, people in Deschutes County have done a good job in staying socially distanced, wearing masks," he said. "But we’re worried we’re going to get a bump in a couple weeks, and we don’t want to move kids in and out.”
To bring back K-3 students, the state requires a county to have 30 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of less than 5% for three straight weeks.
To bring back all students, a county must have 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents, plus the entire state’s test positivity rate must be below 5% for three straight weeks. Oregon’s test positivity rate dipped below 5% for the first time since June during the week of Aug. 23, but that number must hold for two more weeks.
Deschutes County has had fewer than 20 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for three straight weeks, and a test positivity rate below 2% for that time, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
COVID-10 cases in Crook County are even lower, so the county's lone school district will welcome back all K-3 students Tuesday. Jefferson County, with some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state, is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The county's students will be learning from home for the foreseeable future.
Each of Deschutes County's three school districts has a unique plan of when K-3 students, as well as older children, will return to classrooms.
Bend-La Pine Superintendent Lora Nordquist said in an email that her district will continue with its plan for K-3 students — at least six weeks of comprehensive distance learning. The very earliest regular classes could resume inside school buildings would be in late October.
"All of our staff members, from teachers to bus drivers to custodians to educational assistants, are hard at work behind the scenes to ensure that, when we do return to in-person instruction, we will be ready," Nordquist wrote in an email.
If COVID-19 case rates stay low, K-3 students in Redmond schools will likely return to classrooms on Oct. 5, said Cline. These students will alternate between in-person and remote learning every other day for the first three weeks, to help students and staff adjust to new virus-safe protocol.
"We can have small groups, teach them how to wear masks, wash their hands, how to walk down the hallways, so we have a greater chance of success," Cline said. "We're moving along slowly, taking one step at a time, to make sure we actually get kids back and they stay there."
If case numbers remain low, Sisters Elementary School's K-3 students will be the first to return to classrooms in Deschutes County, on Sept. 28, Scholl said.
Older students in Sisters will have at least six weeks of distance learning, starting on the first day of school Tuesday. When middle and high school students eventually return to classrooms, they will also be in a hybrid model, Scholl said.
There is one possible exception to Sisters' six-week plan: fourth graders. Unlike most elementary schools, Sisters Elementary School serves grades K-4, and fifth graders are at the middle school. So if COVID-19 numbers fall far enough to allow all students to resume in-person learning, fourth graders may return to classrooms before middle and high schoolers, Scholl said.
