Nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in Central Oregon are requiring hospitalization at St. Charles Health System, according to recent data released by the hospital.
Most of the positive cases in Deschutes County, 16 , are women ages 50 to 69, according to data from the Deschutes County Health Services Spokeswoman Morgan Emerson. Nine cases are ages 70 and older and seven were under age 50. The county's demographic information mirrors the state in terms of more women than men testing positive for the virus and most being ages 60 to 69
The county has 27 positive cases, but 277 people tested negative, according to the Oregon Health Authority data. Since the first case of the virus was identified on March 10 in Deschutes County no one has died. There are now 737 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
Nineteen people have died in Oregon.
A total of 11 people have recovered in the county, county data shows. In Deschutes County, 15 of the cases had some kind of travel history, either within the United States, or international, and 12 of the positive cases had no travel history.
At St. Charles, five people are in the ICU and those same five are on ventilators, Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman reported in an email. The patient counts were as of Wednesday afternoon, Goodman said. And all the patients are at St. Charles Bend, which is the only hospital in the system caring for COVID-19 patients.
The hospital said it has 24 ICU beds, and eight are available, at this time. If more beds are needed, the hospital has plans to create additional ICU beds, Goodman said.
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Primary symptoms are fever, cough, shortness of breath. Residents who have one of these symptoms are urged to call their health care provider, according to county health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.