Short-term rental stays in Deschutes County are now prohibited in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday approved an order that prohibits short-term rental stays in the rural, unincorporated areas of Deschutes County.
The prohibition, which goes into effect immediately, covers anyone staying fewer than 30 days in vacation rentals, short-term rentals, timeshares, inns and bed and breakfasts. It is in effect until May 15.
The order does not apply to short term-rentals in the cities of Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters.
The decision came after commissioners said they have received multiple requests from local residents to issue the order based on behavior they’ve seen the past two weeks. Many of the requests came from permanent residents who live in resort communities, according to a release from the county.
“By taking this step, we hope our region will be better positioned to recover quickly after the pandemic ends,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson in a statement. “Central Oregon is a fantastic place to visit, but for now, some trips must wait. We need to take steps now to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to control and contain the spread of this virus.”
Reservations needed for permitted essential travel, including reservations needed for health, safety or employment, are still permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.