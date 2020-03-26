Deschutes County started limiting public access, but not fully closing, most county facilities Thursday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The county instead is providing as many services as possible virtually, by phone and by appointment to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon. The changes will be in effect until April 10, and then be reevaluated.
Some doors at county buildings will be locked, while others will be open, said Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp. It made sense for some buildings, like the one that houses community development, to lock the door while for others, like the road department, to keep the lobby open so contractors could drop off plans without forcing someone to come to the door to let them in.
But no matter what, instructions will be posted on doors to help people who would otherwise be walk-in customers find help rather than go up to a counter staffed by a person.
"We continue to be open for business, and we're encouraging people to access services (by) other means," Kropp said.
Limited public access will be available for residents to access services at the Assessor’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, Community Development Department, Health Services Department, Road Department, Sheriff’s Office, Tax Office and Veterans’ Services Office. The Knott Landfill will also remain open.
Taking appointments helps control the spread of the virus, Kropp said, because it allows county staff to clean before and after each meeting and keeps people from gathering in a waiting room.
The decision, which was discussed over two public meetings this week, comes about a week after several other cities and government agencies in Central Oregon closed their facilities and asked residents to call or use the internet instead of getting face-to-face service.
Commission Chair Patti Adair said Thursday that the commission waited longer to make the decision because it wanted to compile information from department heads about how to execute day-to-day functions during the pandemic.
"We had to work through considerations, from what we were hearing from the public and our department chairs," Adair said. "We wanted to make the right decisions."
At a meeting Wednesday, during which Commissioner Phil Henderson responded to critics who complained about county meetings still being held in person, he and commissioner Patti Adair, along with other county staff, sat 6 feet apart in the county meeting chambers. Commissioner Tony DeBone called in remotely.
This differs from the Bend City Council, for example, which had every member of the council but Mayor Sally Russell call in remotely at its last meeting on March 18.
Henderson said the county has a different public responsibility than cities or entities like the Bend Park & Recreation District, as the county is the public health authority.
"The only way we can do the job we are paid to do is meet,” Henderson said.
