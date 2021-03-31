Deschutes County has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who is identified as a front-line worker, those over age 16 with multiple underlying health conditions and anyone living in multigenerational homes.
The county is one of 20 approved by the Oregon Health Authority approved on Wednesday allowing them to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded groups. Crook and Jefferson counties were also given approval, according to a statement provided by state health officials.
Starting Wednesday, March 31, anyone fitting in this Phase 1B, Group 7 can preregister by going to www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. Those who sign up will be contacted when it's time to schedule a vaccine appointment. Appointments will be good for next week when a new shipment arrives, according to the county's statement.
This group puts the county ahead of the state's schedule. Appointments are sent out in staggered intervals throughout the week. The preregistration system allows appointments to be prioritized based on Oregon Health Authority eligibility guidance.
In addition, some pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply, but appointment availability changes frequently. Appointments may be available by visiting vaccinefinder.org.
