Over the past three months, Carissa Heinige has learned how to ask probing questions about disease investigation and contract tracing without feeling like she’s imposing.
She’s learned from seasoned co-workers, online learning platforms and from others at Deschutes County Health Services how to investigate reportable diseases like COVID-19. She is one of 31 contact tracers the county has now to investigate these diseases.
“The reality is that COVID-19 is still very prevalent,” Heinige said. “Transmission is not going away. To keep our families safe this work is really important as difficult as it may be to listen to the recommendations. It’s important to keep our community safe, to keep the people at risk safe.
“It’s really important work.”
Her job is extremely important these days. As a public health educator, Heinige has had to learn her way around the nuances of case investigation and contact tracing amid a pandemic. Contact tracing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a key component of containing COVID-19.
As the virus spreads throughout the community, more people are contacted. On Wednesday, 26 positive COVID-19 tests were reported by Oregon Health Officials in Deschutes County. That isn’t the highest daily case count. That was in July with 28.
The county started with three case investigators in March when the first positive case was identified in Deschutes County, said Jill Johnson Deschutes County Communicable Disease program supervisor.
Contact tracers are the people who call when someone has tested positive for COVID-19 with a phone interview. The case investigators ask about close contacts, someone the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the person came in contact with closer than 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more. They also ask about symptoms and give information and access to resources.
“It’s been a process,” Johnson said. “It takes time to train people. We have the core team, and we work the day-to-day cases. When we get surges, we pull in the other internal staff who have been trained.”
As the cases grow, so does the amount of contacts and the need for contact tracers, Johnson said. As people move indoors because of cold weather and face pandemic fatigue community spread becomes widespread causing clusters of outbreaks statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority daily bulletin.
Contact tracers are a key component of Gov. Kate Brown’s Phase 2 guidance, according to Oregon Health Authority. Deschutes County entered Phase 2 in May.
When Heinige started in July, her global health background helped her understand the role of contact tracing. She took an online course through Johns Hopkins University of Medicine and then took county and state-specific training and shadowing.
“It’s hard to make that first call,” Heinige said.
As a contact tracer, Heinige does both case investigations, which are the first contact someone who tests positive from COVID-19 receives, and contact tracing. Investigating a case involves a longer conversation as Heinige gathers information about symptoms and exposure sources, provides education and recommendations for isolation and provides links to community resources to ensure the person is able to isolate for the full isolation period, she said.
In this conversation, she tells people that for 10 days after symptoms appear, a person is contagious, she said. And for those with fragile health or immune-compromising conditions, the timeline can be as long as 20 days from onset of symptoms.
And then the contact tracing begins. Heinige said she asks about who the person was with. She will ask for names, contact numbers and birth dates, race and ethnicity. Contact tracers will never ask for marital or immigration status, Social Security number, or financial information, according to the CDC guidelines.
When those contacts are reached, Heinige said her training will not allow her to tell the contact who tested positive. That’s a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that assures patient confidentiality.
“It’s not easy news to digest. A lot of times COVID-19 presents like a cold,” Heinige said. “Ideally people should stay home. It’s a big change to your daily rhythm.”
That means while in quarantine, it’s OK to walk the dog, but wear a mask. It’s OK to go get the mail, but wear a mask. It’s also OK to do curbside pickup for groceries while remaining in the car.
“We work through scenarios with specific families,” Heinige said. “Our job is to educate and ask our community members to be mindful. Our goal is to prevent further exposure and to keep them safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.