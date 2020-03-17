Deschutes County Circuit Court will significantly reduce operations, including eliminating nearly all in-person appearances and jury trials, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha L. Walters announced the move to “Level 3” restrictions Monday in an order to protect court personnel around the state.
“Our goal is to do our part to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to minimize any health risks to court personnel, litigants, representatives, and others who come to our courthouses, while meeting our courts’ obligations to the public,” Walters wrote in her order.
All jury trials will be postponed. In-person hearings and trials will be delayed except in certain circumstances, including in-custody arraignments, in-custody probable cause hearings, grand jury proceedings and civil commitment hearings.
The restrictions must be in effect Thursday and must continue through at least March 27 and may be extended . They apply to all circuit courts, appellate courts and Tax Court and are intended to significantly reduce the number of people in courthouses and places of work.
Walters said courts might be able to increase operations through technology.
Similar restrictions were ordered Monday by the presiding judge of the U.S. District Court in Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.