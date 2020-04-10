Deschutes County has allocated $500,000 as emergency response funding for immediate COVID-19 related needs.
The funds will allow Deschutes County to purchase additional ventilators, personal protective equipment and other supplies to expand regional capacity and to help keep first responders safe, according to a statement from the county.
Critical equipment can be difficult to get so it is imperative to have funding so purchases could be made immediately in the interest of public safety, Deschute County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said in a statement.
“We’re working to do everything we can to control and contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson in a statement. “The health and safety of our communities is our highest priority and we’re going to continue to work together to meet our region’s needs.”
