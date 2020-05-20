The Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and the Crooked River National Grassland will reopen day-use sites, trailheads and boat ramps in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The national forest sites closed in March to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order directing Oregonians to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Deschutes National Forest sites started to reopen Wednesday, and the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland will reopen all trails and off-highway vehicle staging areas on Friday.
“Traditionally Memorial Day is a big week for public visitation on public land,” said Patrick Lair, public affairs officer for the Ochoco National Forest. “There is broad understanding that people want to get out and use their forest and their grassland. The Forest Service is making a push to open up as much as we can in anticipation of that.”
Deschutes National Forest is not yet reopening campsites, but three campsites will be opened Friday in the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, Lair said.
Visitors will be welcomed Friday at the Skull Hollow campground, Haystack Reservoir campground and day-use area and Walton Lake campground.
Other campgrounds in the Ochoco forest and grassland are expected to reopen the following week, Lair said.
“This is kind of a phased approach where we will open what we can and see how it goes and hopefully open some more the following week,” Lair said.
Some of the campgrounds in the Deschutes forest could open in June, and others would continue to open throughout the year, said Jean Nelson-Dean, public affairs officer for the Deschutes National Forest.
Staffers need time to address safety issues and get campground hosts and services in place, Nelson-Dean said.
The sites reopening in the forests and grassland will not have regularly cleaned or maintained restrooms and will not have garbage services.
“There is not any service that is going to be provided,” Nelson-Dean said. “We are asking people to recreate responsibility and be somewhat self-sufficient.”
The specific status of each campground, day-use site and boat ramp in the Deschutes forest can be found online at, www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home. Their status will be updated daily.
Updated information about the Ochoco forest and grassland is available online at, www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/ochoco/recreation.
As people start using the sites, the national forests are asking people to take precautions due to the virus.
People should maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others, alert other trail users of their presence and step aside to let others pass and pack out trash and belongings that were brought in.
People are encouraged to bring toilet paper and bury human waste at least 8 inches deep to protect other visitors and wildlife as services resume in the area.
