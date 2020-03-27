The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland have announced closures of all developed recreation sites in order to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order directing Oregonians to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closures affect campgrounds, day-use sites, boat ramps, trailheads, sno-parks, fire lookouts and off-highway vehicle (OHV) areas, according to a news release issued Friday.
Online reservations through recreation.gov for campsites, fire lookouts, cabins and picnic sites are also unavailable until further notice. Existing reservation holders will be notified through email or text message if the changes affect their reservations.
Areas that remain open to the public are undeveloped areas of the national forests.
“We are seeing large gatherings of people at trailheads and sno-parks who are definitely not practicing social distancing,” said Jean Nelson-Dean, public affairs officer for the Deschutes National Forest. “We are closing these sites because we are not in alignment with the governor’s order if we keep them open.”
Forest Service offices in Central Oregon are closed and employees are conducting public business by phone, email and web-based systems. The closures will remain in effect until new orders are issued by the governor’s office.
In addition to the closures in the national forests, the Bureau of Land Management announced the closure of most of its recreation facilities.
The BLM closures include all campgrounds and some day-use sites and restrooms, according to a release. Trash pickup and sanitation services at most recreation facilities will also be suspended.
BLM facilities in Central Oregon that are affected include Chimney Rock campground and Stillwater Campground, both south of Prineville on the Crooked River. Mecca Flat campground near Warm Springs is also affected by the closures.
BLM closures also include boating on the Lower Deschutes River. The BLM Prineville District will not sell new boater permits between March 28 and April 30. Existing reservations for the month of April will be canceled and refunded.
BLM-managed trails and open spaces in Oregon remain open, but visitors are urged to practice social distancing in these areas.
This includes traveling in groups of 10 or fewer and staying 6 feet apart, unless the individuals live in the same household.
(3) comments
I am somebody who supports our unified effort to squash this thing and was proud Oregon acted more swiftly and surely than many other states. In this case I think the agencies are misguided in shutting down sno-parks. Any who were behaving irresponsibly are likely to continue somewhere else. Unnecessary measures like these hurt our ability to outlast this bug and erode public support of the necessary measures.
Thanks for taking my comment down. I implore everyone to continue to hike.
The demand for recreation will (and should) persist for the coming months. Now the flow will be diverted into undeveloped, unmarked, off-trail sections of the forest. Then some weekend hikers will get lost, use valuable resources, and then what's the next ban? Blockades on roads leading to NF land? Out your front door or at the edge of town? This slope is slippery and steep; and for those that say this is hyperbole, look at what the last two weeks has done for civil liberties.
I will continue to hike and will implore others to do the same.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.