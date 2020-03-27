A Redmond man was charged Friday with attempting to infect a Bend Police officer with COVID-19 by spitting, coughing and breathing on him.
Daniel Ray Stubblefield is being monitored by medical staff at the Deschutes County jail. He was taken there Monday following an arrest on a warrant at a Bend home, before being transferred to St. Charles Bend.
While en route to the jail, Stubblefield, 35, allegedly spat on Bend Police officer Cade Liverman and told Liverman he had COVID-19, according to a release from the Deschute County District Attorney’s Office.
Liverman pulled over, got out of his vehicle and waited for backup. When secondary units arrived, police put Stubblefield in a restraint device.
Police say Stubblefield calmed down after arriving at the jail. It’s alleged during the drive from the jail to the hospital, Stubblefield continued to breathe and cough on Liverman.
A grand jury on Friday approved an indictment alleging aggravated harassment, menacing, reckless endangering and two counts of attempting to assault a police officer.
District Attorney John Hummel issued a statement Friday saying he would seek the full penalty under law against “anyone who endangers our front line heroes.”
“We’re not messing around,” he said. “Our first responders, medical professionals and retail clerks are on the front lines of the battle to save lives and win the war against COVID-19.”
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. William Bailey said the jail is taking precautions with Stubblefield.
“Mr. Stubblefield has been and will continue to be monitored by our jail medical unit,” Bailey said. He wouldn’t say whether Stubblefield was being kept in isolation.
Bailey said Stubblefield has a history of being violent toward law enforcement. He was booked into the jail twice in 2019, once in November on two counts of assaulting a police officer. He was also booked into the jail twice this year, including once for harassment and strangulation.
Stubblefield’s outstanding warrants were from 2019 cases involving charges of fourth-degree assault, harassment and interfering with a police officer.
