By KYLE SPURR • The Bulletin
Doctors and nurses in Central Oregon are using masks and other protective gear at a rapid rate as they treat patients through the novel coronavirus pandemic. Health care officials estimate hospitals are using 10 to 20 times the amount of masks than normal. And across the globe, supply chains are backed up and unable to restock the hospitals.
To help resupply the shortage, a local grassroots effort has formed online.
Two Bend designers from Ruffwear, a pet products company, and Hydroflask, the reusable bottle manufacturer, along with an engineer from computer giant Intel have developed plastic face shields that can be made using 3D printers.
“We are doing all of this after hours and at our kitchen tables,” said Timothy Gorbold, product innovation developer at Ruffwear. “We are all connected now. It’s so awesome and inspiring.”
Gorbold partnered with Ben Hein, director of engineering at Hydroflask, and Tim Schallberger, an engineer at Intel.
The three worked on a design for the face shield. They used 3D printers from their companies and reached out to find other printers in the region.
St. Charles Health System approved the design and agreed to start accepting the face shields. On Wednesday, the first production run of about 15 face shields came off 3D printers at Epic Aircraft, Ruffwear and Hydroflask.
The initial goal is to make at least 400 face shields for local hospitals.
Gorbold said the face shields were designed to fit comfortably for the health care workers. They are lightweight and have strips of foam that fit over a worker’s face.
“These doctors and nurses and caregivers are wearing them for hours and hours,” Gorbold said. “You don’t want it to be heavy.”
Dr. Matthew Slater, the director of the cardiovascular service line at St. Charles Health System, is leading the mask and face shield effort at St. Charles hospitals.
Slater said medical gear usually goes through a long approval process before being used in hospitals. But under the circumstances with the coronavirus, the process is being streamlined.
“Because we are in a world wide pandemic, we are improvising,” Slater said.
A few of the prototype face shields were used in the hospital and got rave reviews from doctors, Slater said.
“Every person who has seen one wants one,” he said.
Without the face shields, the doctors have to keep replacing their masks and possibly contaminating themselves by touching their heads. The face shields protect the masks, and let doctors use their masks longer, Slater said.
“It preserves their masks,” Slater said. “This is basically another layer of protection so they don’t have to take their masks on and off.”
Because there are not enough tests for the coronavirus, health care workers have to assume anybody with a cough could be infected. That is why the protective gear is so important and why it is running out so fast, Slater said.
“The majority of people being seen probably don’t have this,” Slater said. “But we can’t tell.”
